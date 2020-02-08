ASU baseball excited for early challenge

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams baseball had a good offensive start to the season. 3 games, 46 runs. That was against Eastern New Mexico. The team projected to finish at the bottom of the Lone Star Conference. This weekend will not be so easy.

The Rams will face All-South Central Region pitcher, Gabe Rodery, when they travel to face Oklahoma Christian. The series was also pushed back because of winter weather, and will now begin with a double-header on Sunday. The Rams talked this week about the excitement for an early challenge.