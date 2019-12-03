Angelo State in postseason for ninth straight year, not bothered by seeding

SAN ANGELO — The No. 3-seeded Angelo State volleyball team kicks off NCAA DII volleyball championship tournament action on Thursday against sixth-seeded West Texas A&M.

The Belles finished as champions of the Lone Star Conference and with a 23-2 in-region record, but were selected as the region’s No. 3-seed during last week’s NCAA DII volleyball selection show. Regis Univeristy (22-1 in-region) was picked as the No. 1-seed and RMAC champion Colorado School of Mines (19-6 in-region) was slotted at No. 2.