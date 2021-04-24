SAN ANGELO– Angelo State University hosted the 1-A Region II Track championship at Legrand Stadium. The meet wrapped up with many athletes who placed in the top two from the Concho Valley who qualified for the State Meet set for May 8 in Austin.
Here is a full list of Concho Valley athletes who qualified for the State Meet:
BOYS EVENTS:
3200-Meter Run
1. Pate Ponce – Paint Rock
4×100-Meter Relay
2. Sterling City
400-Meter Dash
2. Chance Furguson – Irion County
300-Meter Hurdles
2.Trevin Coffell – Irion County
1600-Meter Run
2. Tayte Cormier – Irion County
Discus
1. Harley Davis – Water Valley
High Jumps
1. Noah Escamilla – Robert Lee
Pole Vault
2. Kas Johnson – Sterling City
Shot put
1. Harley Davis – Water Valley
Girls Events
4×100 Meter Relay
2. Irion County
800 Meter Run
2. Veribest – Alliyah Harrison
100 Meter Run
1. Kiley Cummings – Blackwell
2. Audrey Tillman – Irion County
400 Meter Dash
1. Kiley Cummings – Blackwell
2. Kayli Hernandez – Eden
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Emily Jackson – Bronte
200 Meter Dash
1. Audrey Tillman – Irion County
2. Kiley Cummings – Blackwell
High Jump
1. Darrian Kenny – Blackwell
2. Kate Barns – Sterling City
Long Jump
1. Audrey Tillman – Irion County
2. Alliyah Harrison – Veribest
Pole Vault
1. Katelyn Bohensky – Bronte
Shot Put
1. Ashlynn Hall – Paint Rock
Triple Jump
1. Kaegen James – Irion County
2. Audrey Tillman – Irion County
Angelo State Host the 2021 1-A Region II Track Championship
SAN ANGELO– Angelo State University hosted the 1-A Region II Track championship at Legrand Stadium. The meet wrapped up with many athletes who placed in the top two from the Concho Valley who qualified for the State Meet set for May 8 in Austin.