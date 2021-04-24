Angelo State Host the 2021 1-A Region II Track Championship

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State University hosted the 1-A Region II Track championship at Legrand Stadium. The meet wrapped up with many athletes who placed in the top two from the Concho Valley who qualified for the State Meet set for May 8 in Austin.

Here is a full list of Concho Valley athletes who qualified for the State Meet:

BOYS EVENTS:

3200-Meter Run
1. Pate Ponce – Paint Rock

4×100-Meter Relay
2. Sterling City

400-Meter Dash
2. Chance Furguson – Irion County

300-Meter Hurdles
2.Trevin Coffell – Irion County

1600-Meter Run
2. Tayte Cormier – Irion County

Discus
1. Harley Davis – Water Valley

High Jumps
1. Noah Escamilla – Robert Lee

Pole Vault
2. Kas Johnson – Sterling City

Shot put
1. Harley Davis – Water Valley

Girls Events

4×100 Meter Relay
2. Irion County

800 Meter Run
2. Veribest – Alliyah Harrison

100 Meter Run
1. Kiley Cummings – Blackwell
2. Audrey Tillman – Irion County

400 Meter Dash
1. Kiley Cummings – Blackwell
2. Kayli Hernandez – Eden

300 Meter Hurdles
1. Emily Jackson – Bronte

200 Meter Dash
1. Audrey Tillman – Irion County
2. Kiley Cummings – Blackwell

High Jump
1. Darrian Kenny – Blackwell
2. Kate Barns – Sterling City

Long Jump
1. Audrey Tillman – Irion County
2. Alliyah Harrison – Veribest

Pole Vault
1. Katelyn Bohensky – Bronte

Shot Put
1. Ashlynn Hall – Paint Rock

Triple Jump
1. Kaegen James – Irion County
2. Audrey Tillman – Irion County

