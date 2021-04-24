Angelo State Host the 2021 1-A Region II Track Championship

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo United FC, the new semi-professional women's soccer club of the United Premiere Soccer League (UPSL), is hosting tryouts this weekend and people from all over West Texas are coming out to showcase their skills.

Saturday marked the second day of tryouts, and according to San Angelo United FC President Jose Cuellar, the participation rate has been positive. Women, ranging from high school and college athletes to local adults, made up the large group of people that tried out.

The team is hoping to fill its roster, play a tournament and then get into season play sometime next month.

Stay with KLST Sports for updates regarding the formation of San Angelo United FC.