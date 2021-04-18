Angelo State football took the field for a spring game

SAN ANGELO-- The Angelo State softball team secured another sweep this weekend over Texas A&M Kingsville in a doubleheader. The Rambelles won game one 10-2 and game two 3-1 in a walk-off victory.

In game one Angelo State got off to a quick start scoring four runs in the first inning and they continued to score a run in each inning except for the fifth inning. Ashlyn Box had herself three at-bats, two runs, three hits, one RBI, and a stolen base against the Javelinas.

While in game two, Angelo State did not get on the board until the seventh inning when they tied the game 1-1 to head into extra innings where Courtney Barnhill hit a home run over the left-field fence.

The Rambells are now on a 10 game win streak and will face St. Edwards in a 3 game series starting Friday, April 16 at 1 P.M.