Alli Talamantes signs to play softball at Lubbock Christian

15 teams are representing the Concho Valley in the 2021 Texas High School football playoffs. 14 are making their second straight appearance, while Grape Creek is in the postseason for the first time since 2017.

In last season's playoffs, eight area teams won their bi-district round matchups. Christoval and Sterling City made it the furthest. The Cougars lost in the 2A Division I regional finals, while the Eagles won the 1A Division I state championship.

Mason is making its 14 straight playoff appearance, the most in the area. Wall and Sonora aren't too far behind at 13 straight, while Cental and Sterling City are on their 12th consecutive trips. During that span, the Hawks have won 11 straight bi-district games, while the Punchers are next in line at seven.

On the other side of the spectrum, Irion County has the longest winless drought. The Hornets haven't won a playoff game since 1971. Grape Creek is still looking for its first playoff win, but the program has only been playing football since 1998.

As far as state championships, since the turn of the millennium three Concho Valley programs have won state titles. Sonora in 2000, Mason in 2011 and 2018, and Sterling City in 2020.

The bi-district of the playoffs kicks off on Thursday. Here's a look at the matchups:

6A Division II Region IW1 El Paso Eastlake vs R2 Central, 7 p.m. Friday at SAC Stadium in El Paso

4A Division I Region IR1 Clint vs T2 Lake View, 7 p.m. Friday at Brave Stadium in Iraan

3A Division I Region IW4 Brock vs F3 Wall, 7 p.m Thursday at Bulldog Stadium in Clyde

3A Division II Region IR1 Alpine vs T2 Grape Creek, 7 p.m. Friday at James H. Bird Memorial Stadium in Big Lake

W2 Sonora vs F1 Odessa Compass, 7 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo Stadium

R2 Brady vs T1 Anthony, 7 p.m. Friday at Walton Field in Kermit

2A Division I Region IVR13 Ganado vs T14 Ozona, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio

W14 Mason vs F13 Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texan Stadium in Wimberley

2A Division II Region IVW13 Granger vs F14 Miles, 7 p.m. Friday at Llano Stadium in Llano

W14 Christoval vs F13 Burton, 7 p.m. Thursday at Llano Stadium in Llano

R14 Eldorado vs T13 Somerville, 7 p.m. Thursday at Bulldog Stadium in Burnet

1A Division I Region IIW7 Hermleigh vs R8 Sterling City, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Wolf Stadium in Colorado City

1A Division I Region IVW13 May vs R14 Irion County, 7 p.m. Thursday at Griffith Stadium in Robert Lee

W14 Water Valley vs R13 Gorman, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stephenson Stadium in Bronte

1A Division II Region IIW5 Balmorhea vs R6 Blackwell, 6:30 Friday at Red Devil Stadium in Rankin