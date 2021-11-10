SAN ANGELO–Central softball standout Alli Talamantes inked her name to Lubbock Christian tonight at Next Level Bar and Grill where she was joined by family and friends.
The senior pitcher had 46 strikeouts through 59 innings with a 2.73 era at the dish, Talamantes was .296 with 11 RBI’s and two doubles.
Hear what she had to say about her decision in the video above.
Alli Talamantes signs to play softball at Lubbock Christian
SAN ANGELO–Central softball standout Alli Talamantes inked her name to Lubbock Christian tonight at Next Level Bar and Grill where she was joined by family and friends.