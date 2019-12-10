Young men return money they stole from “Stango’s Coffee Shop”

The owner did not press charges and hopes the young men learned an important lesson

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A downtown coffee shop owner hopes several young men caught taking money from his business have learned an important lesson.

Late last week, surveillance video from “Stango’s Coffee Shop” downtown showed a young man entering and taking $150 dollars from the counter at around 9:30pm. Several minutes later, two other young men were caught on video taking $80 dollars from the register.

The coffee shop owner called police and surveillance video circulated on social media. The next day, the young men returned all the money to the coffee shop.

“Their mother and father returned with them and said, ‘They want to return the money.’ I said, ‘great, thanks.’ They gave me the money and I shook their hand. They asked about charges and I told them I was happy with that. I was honestly good with everything,” said Steve Stango, Owner of the coffee shop.

According to Stango, the young men were caught thanks to a “Ring” surveillance camera he had recently purchased. He plans on purchasing more, in case he or neighboring businesses ever come across another similar incident.