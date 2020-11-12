Yolonda Pickens: Doors are opening, rules are changing, keep speaking up

November 11 is Veterans Day. In honor of the significance of this date, we wanted to share some veterans’ and active duty service members’ stories with you.

Yolonda Pickens, Navy

“Hi, I’m Yolonda Pickens, I’m a retired Navy Chief. I spent 24 years in the Navy from 1982 to 2006 when I retired. I retired while in Hawaii and I decided to settle in San Angelo, Texas because it’s such a friendly, family-oriented state.

My experiences included overseas travels. I spent time in Europe, most of my tour was in Europe, a few stateside assignments and several ships. 9/11 was one of my experiences as well as, some don’t remember the Cold War, I call it a Cold War, it was labeled a Cold War for those veterans who don’t think so. Desert Storm, Desert Shield, a myriad of other operations.

As far as diversity, there are both positives and negatives with diversity. I chose to learn from those negatives an chose to be an impactful female veteran for those who were fighting along side me. Those lessons I learned I shared, those experiences I had, I shared be they positive or negative there was always something to be learned being in a diverse culture.

In 1982 there were hardly any people who looked like me let alone women in the intelligence field which is what I served in so it was groundbreaking. There were those stereotypes and I still think we have those as far as being a female and what we can and cannot do. But I think we are overcoming that, doors are opening, rules are changing, we’re allowed to go in spaces where we could not go before.”