Women’s Equality Day: Celebrating 99 Years of the 19th Amendment

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today the United States celebrates Women’s Equality Day.

It was 99 years ago that the 19th Amendment, which extended the right to vote to women, was put into effect.

According to voter registration data, in Tom Green County there are 66,311 people registered to vote. Out of these, 24,917 are women. 22,609 voters are registered to be men, which is 2,308 less registered voters than women.

“We’ve had it for so long that a lot of us take it for granted. We don’t know the fight or the suffering that those that didn’t have the right to vote went through. I certainly hope everybody appreciates the fighting and I hope they’ll participate,” said Vona Hudson, Election Administrator for Tom Green County.

Hudson said she hopes everyone uses their right to vote to participate in the upcoming school board, city, and constitutional amendment elections that will be taking place in November.