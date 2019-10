Do you know where Bessie Limuel is? She has three Felony Theft Warrants.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Bessie Limuel, you are asked to contact SAPD.

You can contact SAPD via direct message on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/SanAngeloPoliceDepartment/ or you can tip anonymously online at: http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.