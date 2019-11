SAN ANGELO, Texas — A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after a collision overnight.

Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sherwood and Sunset just after midnight on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old female who had sustained incapacitating injuries.

Firefighters had to use the “Jaws of Life” to extricate her and she was transported to Shannon Medical Center.

Officials say there is no information yet on what may have caused the crash.