Woman charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon against dollar store employee

SAN ANGELO, Texas – 54-year-old Yolanda Garcia Sanchez (AKA McGowan) was charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon in relation to a violent interaction at a local dollar store this afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m., San Angelo police were dispatched to the Family Dollar Store located at 3013 North Chadbourne Street for the report of an assault. While en route, officers learned that a female suspect assaulted an employee but was no longer at the store.

During the follow-up investigation, it was learned that Sanchez was inside the store causing a disturbance by knocking things off the shelves. When store personnel confronted Sanchez, Sanchez became combative and attacked an employee. At one point during the encounter, Sanchez retrieved a knife, advanced forward, and made contact with the employee while making threatening statements. The employee, a 29-year-old woman, was not injured.

Sanchez was later located and detained in the 100 block of South Emerick Street with assistance from City Marshals. During the detention, Sanchez became uncooperative, increasingly agitated, and at one point advanced on a San Angelo Police Officer. The knife believed to be used during the altercation was located inside Sanchez’s purse.

Sanchez was transported to the Tom Green County Jail. Bond has not been set. No other information is available for release at this time.