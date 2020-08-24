‘Within an hour’: Faith-based community comes together to help grandmother set to adopt grandchildren

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Norma Garcia is going to adopt two of her grandchildren. She has been fostering them but in order for everything to be completed and her certification ensured, her home needed to be repaired.

“I sent out an email to the faith based community here in San Angelo to see if anyone would respond. The response was overwhelming. Literally within an hour, I had churches who had met the financial need. Thousands of dollars came in within an hour,” Tony Rastetter, CPS Faith-Based Specialist said.

Safety is just one of the issues considered when granting someone certification for adoption.

“We want the kids to be in a safe place. We always want them to go with relatives. And when we look at relatives we also have to look at, ‘are the kids going to be safe there?’ and whenever the home needs repairs and that might not be safe we need to get those things repaired first,” Rastetter said.

Rastetter has been a CPS caseworker, investigator, and supervisor. Now, he is the regional supervisor of the Faith-based department. They cover as far away as Midland and Odessa. While this department fills needs in many ways, this is the first home they have repaired in San Angelo.

Garcia has done many renovations herself.

“I’ve had a long struggle. You know I’ve tried to do some things on my own. I know plumbing and I know sheet-rock and all that, I’m not scared to climb a ladder,” Garcia said.

But between her steady job and raising two young children, she was thankful to get some assistance.

So far, a total of 18 volunteers, eight of those from the CPS office, and six churches have gotten involved.

According to Rastetter, volunteers from Grace Temple Baptist, First United Methodist Church, Heartland Baptist, and Northridge Baptist worked on improvement on Saturday, August 24.

“First Baptist Church, Northridge Baptist, First United Methodist Church and Lifepoint Baptist Church all contributed financially to purchase materials. We have a person from Paulann Baptist that has a business that puts vinyl siding on homes. He has stated he will help us put on and repair the siding on the home at a future work date,” Rastetter said

Volunteers worked throughout the weekend on this project.









“Friday, we had two people from Heartland Baptist that replaced the rafters and the roof and shingles on the added on laundry room. It didn’t leak in the storm. Saturday, we hauled off two large dump trailers of fencing and other material. We moved all her appliances, table and shelving out of the two rooms. We replaced the floor in the kitchen and the laundry room and installed new laminate flooring. Then we moved all the appliances and shelving back into the two rooms where we replaced the floors. It was a very productive day,” Rastetter said.

Now, Norma and her grandchildren can focus on school. Yes, all three of them. Norma is going back to get her high school diploma while her grandchildren attend elementary school virtually.

“It’s going little by little but I’m getting there. It’ll be a little while but I’ll get it. I’ll accomplish that. They are my big inspiration,” Garcia said.

As for the inspiration seen and felt on that morning, Norma has a message for all of those involved.

“I am so very grateful. There’s no more words but to give thanks to the lord, thanks to all there people, and may God bless everybody,” Garcia said.

Rastetter said he works with groups of all faiths. If your organization would like to get involved, contact him at 325-262-1987 or, watch the video below for further instructions and needs.