Winter Solstice Celebration only Two Days away

Jim Tufts with the Unity Spiritual Center and Brittney Jones with Concho Valley Home for Girls invite the community to come out to Winter Solstice Celebration this Saturday, December 21st at 6:00pm at the Unity Spiritual Center Oneness Park.

Join in on this fun-filled evening of light as we come together to celebrate a tradition that has been revered for thousands of years. Share a meditative lantern walk through the darkness, candles, warm drinks, music, and ceremony. There will also be a kids nature craft area!

Bring a blanket and a lighted lantern if you have them!

The celebration is also the official kick-off for our annual fundraiser to benefit the Children’s Emergency Shelter and Concho Valley Home for Girls. An opportunity to purchase a card for the Unity Outreach Tree will be available during the event.

This is a powerful time of year for personal and community renewal.

For thousands of year, Winter Solstice has been celebrated in cultures around the world. this start of the solar year is a celebration of Light and rebirth of the Sun. Many modern traditions are derived from this astronomical event.