Winners of the San Angelo Business Plan Competition announced

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The winners of the San Angelo Business plan competition were annouced by the City of San Angelo.

Details from the City are below:

San Angelo To Go, a food delivery company in San Angelo, won this year’s San Angelo Business Plan Competition and its top prize of $40,000 in cash. San Angelo To Go was established in 2015 and is owned and operated by Carson Beavers, Preston Wimberly and Cameron Jenkins.

San Angelo To Go will be expanding to offer on-demand fulfillment delivery, as well as an online marketplace for full-service delivery, which will include local retail, convenience, pharmaceutical and other small businesses that do not have a physical location or online presence.

San Angelo To Go was judged to have constructed the best business plan among the 28 entrepreneurs who entered this year’s contest, which was open to local startups and existing businesses wishing to expand. Plans were required to reflect the vision of a market opportunity and serve as a blueprint for developing the proposed business.

Courtesy of the City of San Angelo

The second-place prize of $20,000 was awarded to Texas-Australia Rock Company, LLC, a new business that reconstitutes limestone product for construction projects of all sizes. Texas-Australia Rock Company is owned and operated by father and son Johnny and Brian Barge, and Australian associate Jim Fletcher.

Courtesy of the City of San Angelo

Third-place winner Netco Fire & Safety will use its $10,000 prize to grow its operations. Formerly known as Texas Fire Extinguisher and Services, new owners Shannon Kendall and Justin Doss will be inspecting, servicing and selling portable fire extinguishers. They also plan to inspect and service kitchen hood systems.

Courtesy of the City of San Angelo

Due to COVID-19, the presentation was conducted Nov. 18 via Zoom at the City of San Angelo Development Corporation (COSADC) meeting. Staff presented plaques, balloons and the “big check” to each business location to reduce the number of attendees.

COSADC, which administers the half-cent sales tax for economic development, funded the $70,000 in cash prizes. Winners also received in-kind rewards and may be eligible to apply for COSADC’s Business Factory incubator program located at the Business Resource Center downtown.

Advisers from the Angelo State University Small Business Development Center (ASU SBDC) and students from the ASU Norris-Vincent College of Business aided entrants in drafting the plans.

The competition was coordinated by COSADC, ASU SBDC and the ASU Norris-Vincent College of Business.