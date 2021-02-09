Winners of the Concho Christmas Celebration drawing, shopping spree at Sunset Mall chosen

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The winners of the Concho Christmas Celebration drawing were chosen at Sunset Mall just before 2 p.m. on February 9, 2021.

Each year, after driving through the light display on the Concho River, the Concho Christmas Celebration organization offers a chance to submit survey answers at the end of the display. These answer cards are then collected and a drawing for a prize is held.

The winner of this year’s drawing is Eric Moreno. He won a $1,000 shopping spree from Sunset Mall and JCPenny.

Community Hosts are made up of volunteers who welcome the spectators to the light display. Their information is also collected for a separate drawing for various prizes. The winners of this drawing include employees from Blue Cross Blue Shield, Liberty Tax, the Masonic Lodge, SAISD, and Concho Valley Transit.

Watch the video of the drawing here.