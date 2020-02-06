Winner for Concho Christmas Celebration $1,000 shopping spree from JCPenney and Sunset Mall drawn

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today at Sunset Mall, Concho Christmas Celebration organizers chose a winner from the tens of thousands of “survey cards” submitted during December’s light display.

Pat Wright of San Angelo attends the light display every year and won the Sunset Mall and JCPenney $1,000 shopping spree. JCPenney donates $500 in JCPenney gift cards for the prize. The Sunset Mall Management Office donates the additional $500 in gift cards (to the stores of the winner’s choice) for the shopping spree.

Five volunteers who helped with the celebration were drawn for “Community Hosts” $100 gift cards. The winners of these are:

Sandra Fuentes (Angelo State University Counseling Services)

Marissa Huerta (Texas Trust Credit Union)

David White (San Angelo Bicycle Assn.)

Mike Bedsole (Boy Scouts of America Troop 7)

Gary Flage (RSVP)

“The mall and JCPenney have been our partners for many, many years to encourage our guests as they come through the tour to give us feedback as to where they came from, which is very important for our economic development part of the mission of Concho Christmas,” said Lee Pfluger, who is part of the board for the Concho Christmas Celebration.

The Concho Christmas Celebration takes place downtown in December every year, with a lighted driving tour along the Concho River.