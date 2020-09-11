Win an official fiberglass sheep in Downtown San Angelo, Inc.’s raffle

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Downtown San Angelo, Inc. is having a Sheep Spectacular Raffle! Express your passion for the community by entering for a chance to win an official fiberglass sheep.

The sheep spectacular project has created unique photo opportunities and scavenger hunts for our citizens and visitors to enjoy. There are over 100 sheep contributing artistic features to our wonderful city and most importantly, signifying San Angelo’s rich history as a the former wool capitol of the world.

Raffle ticket donations are ONLY $100.00 each with a LIMITED AVAILABILITY of 50 tickets, so act fast!

Visit Downtown San Angelo’s online sheep gallery: https://www.downtownsanangelo.com/sheepgallery.php

Requirements:

Ticket donations must be received by 5:00 PM on December 7, 2020 to be entered into the drawing.

Do not need to be present to win.

Only 1 winner will be chosen.

To secure a ticket, please send check or money order, along with Contact Name, Phone Number, Address, and Email to Downtown San Angelo Inc. so that we may contact you. Good Luck!

Downtown San Angelo, Inc. 24 W Concho Ave San Angelo, TX 76903

For questions, please contact Downtown San Angelo, Inc. at 325-655-2345 or email info@dtsa.org

*Press release from Downtown San Angelo, Inc.