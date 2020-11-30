White Rose support group hosts virtual candlelight ceremony

Courtesy of Lyndy Stone:

San Angelo, Texas (November 30)-

The White Rose Support Group is hosting its annual candlelight service on Sunday, December 6, at 6 p.m. This year’s event will be hosted virtually and broadcast live on the Shannon Medical Center Facebook Page. A candle will be lit in remembrance for each baby as their name is announced.

The White Rose Support Group is devoted to giving sensitive care and support to parents experiencing the loss of a precious baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth, or newborn death. Please join us for this special ceremony to remember these babies and families.

For more information, please call Robyn Tucker at 325-481-6332.