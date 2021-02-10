White Pick-up crashes into guardrail and light fixture on Sherwood Way Wednesday Morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Earlier this morning, San Angelo Police Department responded to an accident in the 4200 block of Sherwood Way.

According to San Angelo Police, the driver of the white pick-up, who was traveling eastbound on Sherwood Way, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the guardrail and light fixture.

Officers were told that the man recently suffered from a heart attack and possibly suffered a second one resulting in the accident.

The man is alive, but was unresponsive to first responders , and transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No citations were issued.