SAN ANGELO, TX - Ballet San Angelo has been working with senior citizens and others to help improve mobility, health and happiness. The program, which has existed for over a decade, runs Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 1:30p.m.

Previously known as "Dance for Parkinson's," the program rebranded to "Joy of Movement" a short while ago in a move to make it more inclusive and benefit more people. "The rebrand was [due to] a little bit of confusion because we did have it labeled as Dance for Parkinson's, [people] that you had to have Parkinson's Disease to attend," explained Erin Lane, artistic director for Ballet San Angelo. "In reality the program was based off of that, the training was based off of that. But, over 17 years from that training they've seen that it helps all walks of life."