Where and when to find free COVID-19 testing

The Texas Military Department is opening up free COVID-19 testing across the Concho Valley. The testing is free, but you are asked to make an appointment online or by calling 512-883-2400.

Here is a list of the locations and times that the testing will be available:

San Angelo

Date: 5/6/2020

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 501 Rio Concho Drive, San Angelo, TX, USA 76903

Eldorado

Date: 5/6/2020

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 456 U.S. 277, Eldorado, TX, USA 76936

Ozona

Date: 5/7/2020

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 912 1st Street, Ozona, TX, USA

You do not have to have symptoms to be tested, but you must make an appointment, as tests will be limited. The test will be sent to a lab and processed within two to seven days.

Due to the volume of testing, test results could be delayed.