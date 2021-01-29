West Texas VA, Concho Valley organizations to hold “Homeless Veterans Stand Down” event

BIG SPRING, Texas — The West Texas VA Health Care System, in cooperation with the Military Veteran Peer Network, San Angelo Elks Lodge, and other community stakeholders, has announced that it will hold its annual event soon.

The Homeless Veteran Stand Down event will begin on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m.

It will be held at the MHMR of Concho Valley which is located at 1501 Beauregard Ave. in San Angelo.

“Teaming with more than 20 area service organizations and support groups, the stand down will provide cold weather resources to Veterans and have representatives on hand to help guide Veterans to even more resources,” the organization said in a statement.

Any organization wishing to participate in the event should contact Ms. Laura Ozuna at 432-213-5796.

The services participating in the event are listed below: