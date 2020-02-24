West Texas Collection Black History Preservation Event

Photo of the 10th Regimental Band from the ASU West Texas Collection

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s West Texas Collection will host “A Day to Remember” designed to help preserve the history of San Angelo’s African-American community on Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Ministerial Alliance of San Angelo (TMASA), 1100 Martin Luther King Drive.



The event will run from noon to 5 p.m., and the ASU West Texas Collection is asking citizens to bring in historical items that will be scanned and added to the WTC’s digital archive. Items sought include photographs, letters and other documents, which will be digitized and returned to the owners that day.



Volunteers will also be on hand to collect oral histories, family stories and personal experiences by recording interviews with anyone wishing to participate.



The mission of the West Texas Collection is to collect and preserve the history of this region of Texas. This “A Day to Remember” event is a prime opportunity for local and area families and individuals to help preserve the region’s African-American heritage and history.



Participation is free and RSVPs are not required. However, RSVPs are helpful for the staff planning the event, and anyone wishing to RSVP can do so at https://wtcadaytoremember.app.rsvpify.com/.



This project was made possible by a grant from the San Angelo Area Foundation.

For more information contact the ASU West Texas Collection at 325-942-2164

Courtesy: ASU Office of Communications and Marketing