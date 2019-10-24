West Texans now have access to Planned Parenthood services via mobile app

The app allows access to contraceptives and UTI treatments, without having to visit a clinic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas launched a free mobile app called “Planned Parenthood Direct.“

“It makes it easier for folks to get access to reproductive health care here in West Texas,” said Aubrey Reinhardt, a Patient Advocate for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas.

Recently, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas launched a free mobile app called “Planned Parenthood Direct.” The app allows access to contraceptives and UTI treatments, without having to visit a clinic. Patients can have these delivered to their home or local pharmacy.

Concho Valley residents haven’t had access to Planned Parenthood services since the San Angelo clinic closed in 2013. The clinic shut down after Texas lawmakers passed legislation requiring clinics that provide abortions to meet the same standards as ambulatory surgical centers and to employ doctors with admitting privileges at local hospitals.

The nearest Planned Parenthood health center is nearly 200 miles away in Austin, TX.

“This is the easiest access that people can get to contraceptive care from the comfort of their home,” added Reinhardt.

Patients who use the app must be 18 years of age or older and provide a driver’s license, ID, or a passport to verify their identity.

The app can be downloaded from both the App and the Google Play stores. Once downloaded, patients answer questions and upload required information through the app for review by a Planned Parenthood clinician.

“It’s great that this is an option for West Texans when there might be no other option for them. You’re able to get that low-cost care and it’s readily accessible through the app,” continued Reinhardt.

In Tom Green County, approximately 16% of residents under age 65 are uninsured. For women seeking birth control and treatment for UTIs, lack of insurance can create a barrier or delay in accessing healthcare. Planned Parenthood hopes the app will fight health care barriers West Texans face.

“Be it time, cost or transportation, this just alleviates those barriers,” explained Reinhardt.

Now available in 27 states, the Planned Parenthood Direct app is becoming popular among those who believe West Texans should have better access to reproductive care.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t have access to that kind of stuff. It puts them in compromising positions where they don’t know what to do. Having an app that you control is revolutionary. That’s awesome,” said Ryann Murray when asked what she thought about the app.