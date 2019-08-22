WATCH: Wacey Cody announces he will be running for U.S. Congress

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man announced his campaign for the 11th district congressional seat that includes the Concho Valley.

In July, Congressman Mike Conaway announced he is not running for re-election next Year. Wacey Cody is a former rodeo competitor and announced his campaign at San Angelo’s City Hall Downtown on Wednesday evening. He was surrounded by family, friends and supporters.

Cody joins a handful of others that have also announced they will be running to fill the position.

Cody is originally from East Texas, but has lived in San Angelo for over 20 years. He rode bareback and saddle bronc horses as a rodeo competitor and holds a master’s degree from Angelo State University.

“I’ve been lucky enough to travel all over western Texas and our nation. I’ve met folks from all walks of life and every one of them needs to believe our government actually cares about them and their families.” said Cody.

Cody is a big proponent of empowering state and local governments.

“I am a really big proponent of utilizing technology to streamline our government. In the era of the smartphone there is no excuse for our public servants not have a high degree of transparency, accessibility and accountability,” stated Cody.

If elected, Cody plans to use his website, apps and social media as an outreach and informational tool to the constituents of District 11.

For more information, visit WaceyAlphaCodyforCongress.com