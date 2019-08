The City Council has called for a special election on Nov. 5 regarding the use of the Lake Nasworthy trust fund.

On Nov. 5th citizens will be asked to vote regarding using a portion of the fund to help pay for the sewer project at Lake Nasworthy. If approved, some of the funds would also address several quality-of-life improvements around the lake. Those include boat ramps, fishing piers, shoreline erosion control, and sandy beaches.