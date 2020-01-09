Wanted Felon apprehended after standoff on West 11th Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – January 8, 2020 — Just after 3:30 p.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of West 11th Street to assist City Marshals with the apprehension of a wanted felon.

While on scene, the SAPD Officer and Marshals observed the subject at the back door armed with edged weapons.

Additional units surrounded the house while officers maintained negotiations but the subject retreated inside. After a short time, the subject appeared at the front door but he disregarded commands to drop his weapons and less-lethal beanbag rounds were utilized in an attempt to end the standoff.

After continued negotiations with two detectives assigned to the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, the subject surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without incident at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The subject, 41-year-old Andres Rodriguez, was evaluated at the scene by medical personnel for minor injuries he sustained from the beanbag round.

Approximately fifteen (15) San Angelo Police Department Officers and City Marshals collectively responded to contain the incident and ensure the safety of nearby residents.

Rodriguez’s Felony Warrant of Arrest was for Failure to Register – Sex Offender.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department

