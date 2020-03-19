Waiters on Wheels: How one local eatery is handling Abbott’s mandated restaurant closures.

San Angelo, TX — Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order forbidding all eating-out in restaurants, bars, and food-courts today, March 19, 2020. The executive order will go into effect tomorrow at midnight.

Restaurants across the state are struggling to find a way to continue making money, for themselves and for their employees, many of whom rely on tips to make a living.

The Angry Cactus, located in downtown San Angelo, thinks they have found a way to keep revenue flowing and to help their employees for the duration of the Coronavirus crisis.

“This thing is moving really fast and we’re on a day-to-day basis but we’ve launched some things. Starting today we’re offering delivery of both food and alcohol. As well as, we’re doing curbside carryout,” said Tailor Hunt, Operations Manager at the Angry Cactus. “We’re going to be putting our waiters to work as delivery drivers.”

Hunt says the restaurant is making every effort to remain open and to keep their employees paid.

“The most important thing that we’re looking to do is keep money in our employee’s pockets, keep sales coming in to the restaurant. So we’re trying to adapt and overcome in any way that we can.”