Vitalant Community Blood Drives

Because of You, Life Doesn’t Stop

Many blood drives have been cancelled, so your individual donations matter now more than ever. We are now testing all donors for COVID-19 antibodies. Whether you’re eligible to give whole blood; recovered from COVID-19 and can donate convalescent plasma; or can host a blood drive, you are saving lives. Learn how you can become part of the COVID Rescue Team by going to Vitalant.org

Blood donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy. 16 – 22 year old donors will need to meet additional height and weight requirements. 16 year old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian – go to www.vitalant.org to find the form.

Shannon South (formerly Community Medical Center)

Wed, Jan 20

10am – 6pm

Conference/Classrooms

Donors receive choice of 2 movie passes OR $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate OR $10 Cafeteria Voucher

Call 877-258-4825

code: shannonsouth

Healthy YOU – Sunset Mall

Sat, Jan 23 11am – 415pm

Community Room next to Conn’s

Donors receive food coupons courtesy of Chick Fil A, Charley’s Philly Steaks, Sonic & Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Entry to win the GRAND PRIZE Deluxe popcorn machine

Call 877-258-4825

code: healthyyou

Appointments encouraged – walkins are welcome

Appointments can also be made:

Download the Vitalant APP Or bloodhero.com

About Vitalant

Vitalant is the nation’s second largest community blood service provider, supplying comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states. Vitalant inspires local communities to serve the needs of others and transform lives through the selfless act of donating blood. Every day, almost 5,000 blood donations are needed to meet the needs of people throughout the country, and Vitalant’s 780,000 donors supply 1.8 million donations a year. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers customers transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more. For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25VITAL). Join the conversation about impacting the lives of others on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

