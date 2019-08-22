Vitalant blood drive at Shannon Medical Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Every 56 days, Shannon Medical Center hosts a blood drive put on by Vitalant. Their new location is at the Harris Clinic (220 E. Harris) on the 4th floor. They started taking blood on Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will continue to do so until Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Those who give blood components will receive 2 to 4 movie tickets, depending on how many pints of blood is donated. Plus, donors can choose to get either a Chick Fil A coupon or a $10.00 dollar Shamrock gift card. Additionally, all who donate will get a chance to win seats to the Dallas Cowboys game against the Buccaneers – the winner will receive a phone call.

Vitalant is a non-profit organization and blood donations are strictly voluntary. Having the drive at Shannon is extremely beneficial to the organization, since staff who work at the hospital understand the need for blood.

“We get nurses that come in here and they’re like, ‘We have to give. I know I’m O + or I know I am A – and we provide blood, we see the need and we come and give as well.’ So, nurses come in all of the time and X-ray techs, what have you. People who are actually out there doing that job see the need to they come out here a lot and donate with Shannon as well,” explained Catrina Sturgeon, who is the Assistant Donor Care Supervisor at Vitalant in San Angelo.

Currently, the blood supply in our community is in replenishing mode after giving to our sister Vitalant in El Paso, Texas. There is a tremendous need for donations right now.