VFW Post 1815 to host a Super Bowl party and Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance

Janet Sheppard with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1815 talks with Kristen about VFW Post 1815 their upcoming Super Bowl party and Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance.

The Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance is $20 at the door for the dinner and dance. Veterans of Foreign Wars 1815 is located at 125 S. Browning Street.

More Stories for you

• San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts to host Family Day: Mystery at the Museum

Bailey Upton with the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts stops by the KLST studio to tell us about SAMFA’s upcoming Family…

• CVHP News: January 10, 2020. Keepers of Hope organization aims to keep hope alive by filling needs for nonprofits

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Friday, January 10th

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local regional, and national livestock and…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, January 10th, Saturday, January 11th, and Sunday, January 12th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents…

• Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for SAISD for Friday, January 10th

If you enjoyed Thursday’s weather, get ready for a second round of warm temperatures for today. As you head out the…

• San Angelo family wins new furniture for their home

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One San Angelo family will be receiving brand new furniture for their entire home. Merrill and…