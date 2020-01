SAN ANGELO, Texas - On Monday, January 6th, State Representative Drew Darby (R-San Angelo) will join Republican congressional candidate Lt. Col. August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) at the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce for a major announcement regarding the Republican primary contest for Texas’ 11th Congressional District.

Representative Darby serves the citizens of House District 72, which includes Coke, Concho, Glasscock, Howard, Irion, Reagan, Runnels, Sterling, and Tom Green counties. In the Texas House, Darby serves as Chairman of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety and the Vice-Chairman of the House Committee on Business & Industry.