Vehicle crashes into local donut shop Sunday Morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early Sunday morning, a vehicle crashed into the Express Donuts & Kolaches located at 2202 Sherwood Way.

According to the gofundme account created for the business, around 3:00 a.m., Sunday January 17th , the small family donut shop (Express donuts & Kolaches) got hit by a truck.

Sokha Loft, owner of Express Donuts & Kolaches, says “We are so blessed that this happened on Sunday while the business is closed. As a baker we go in to work right at this time, thank god no one was working during this time! We were told the boys driving will be ok but are taken in to Shannon, and we continue to pray for them.”

Due to COVID-19, Loft and family are reaching out to the community to help restore the donut shop.

Here’s the statement on their gofundme page:

“Normally we don’t like to ask for help but our donut shop is our main source of income for our family” Loft says. “Because of COVID, our insurance relapsed. Anything that donates to our family will help us get thur for the time being, until we get things situated and the processes will take time. If you are unable to help with any donation small or big we appreciate it all, please share. Our family thanks you all, god bless everyone!!”

If you’d like to donate to their gofundme page, you can do so here.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update this story as more information becomes available.