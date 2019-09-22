Vehicle crashes into Concho Valley Transit District building early Sunday morning

Sgt. Solsbery, Traffic Supervisor for the San Angelo Police Department, briefs the media on the crash at around 2:00a.m. Sunday morning.

UPDATE/3:10A.M.

According to Sgt. Solsbery, Traffic Supervisor for the San Angelo Police Department, patrol was dispatched to the CVTD building (located at 510 N. Chadbourne) for a black Dodge Charger that crashed into the building just before 1:00A.M. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, authorities located a male and a female, who were both transported to Shannon Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Sgt. Solsbery said there appears to be a third person that was in the vehicle and is unaccounted for, but has been spoken to by phone.

“At this time, we believe we have the driver. It’s going to be one of the two at Shannon. We’re just not completely sure at this point in the investigation which one is which,” said Sgt. Solsbery.

Sgt. Solsbery stated speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash. At this point in the investigation, authorities are unsure if narcotics were involved.

It appears that the CVTD building received damage on the entryway facing 5th St. Until the vehicle is removed from the scene, the extent of the damage to the building will be unknown. According to Sgt. Solesbery, the vehicle is expected to be removed within the the next hour or two.

ORIGINAL STORY/1:10A.M

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A vehicle crashed into the Concho Valley Transit District building early Sunday morning.

Just before 1:00a.m. Sunday morning, a vehicle crashed into the Concho Valley Transit District building at 510 N. Chadbourne.

Two individuals were seen placed on stretchers and loaded into ambulances. There is a heavy police presence on the scene.

Details on the crash are unknown at the moment. We will update the story with more information as it becomes available.