Vehicle Crash Involving Teen Pedestrian at 7th and North Chadbourne

San Angelo, TX — Just before 7:30 a.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to East 7th and North Chadbourne Street for the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The injured pedestrian, a 14-year-old female who was en route to school, was sent to Shannon Medical Center by ambulance for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

A preliminary accident investigation revealed the teen was walking westbound on E. 7th, attempting to cross N. Chadbourne during oncoming traffic, when she was struck by a 2012 Nissan Versa that was traveling south on N. Chadbourne.

A review of nearby surveillance video confirmed the light for southbound traffic on N. Chadbourne was green, westbound traffic was red.

No citations were issued.