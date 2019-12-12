Vehicle collision on West Houston Harte

San Angelo, TX (KLST/KSAN) – Earlier today a motorcycle rider crashed into a vehicle on the 2400 block of the Houston Harte Expressway heading westbound.

Police say a man on a Honda Motorcycle was behind a woman driving a Jeep Cherokee. When the woman slowed her vehicle down for a traffic construction zone the motorcycle rider failed to control his speed and rear-ended the Jeep, causing the man to be ejected from his seat.

Paramedics transported the driver of the motorcycle to the hospital with a head injury. At this time there are no life threatening injuries.

