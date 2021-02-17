VA reaches milestone vaccinating its 1 millionth Veteran

The West Texas Veterans Affairs office released the following information on February 17, 2021.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Veterans Health Administration vaccinated its 1 millionth Veteran with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS) has administered nearly 2500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to local Veterans and more than 1,000 second doses. The VA began COVID-19 immunizations in December 2020. As of February 17, VA has vaccinated 329,685 of Veterans with a second dose.

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine are given 28 days after the first dose; the second dose completes the course of vaccination.

VA’s COVID-19 National Summary publishes vaccination data daily on Veterans, including information on employee and federal partner vaccinations. For those reviewing the site, when an individual receives both doses from VA, they have completed their vaccine course; therefore, “second dose” and “completed” are synonymous.

VA follows current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and the VA COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Plan. During the limited supply phase, VA facilities have made progress through CDC Phase 1a and are offering vaccines to Veterans in Phase 1b, which includes Veterans aged 75 and older. However, some sites are offering vaccine to additional Veterans at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 as supply permits.

“VA guidance encourages local flexibility in order to maximize COVID-19 vaccine access and efficiency and limit potential vaccine waste,” said Acting VA Under Secretary for Health Richard Stone, M.D. “In this limited supply phase, our COVID-19 vaccination strategy is balancing site-specific resources, facility needs, vaccine availability, and status of the pandemic locally, as well as strict storage, handling and transportation parameters of available vaccines.”

WTVAHCS Director Jason Cave said, “We are encouraged by the number of Veterans we have been able to vaccinate so far and look forward to meeting VA’s goal of offering vaccines to all eligible Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

WTVAHCS is reaching out to Veterans who are eligible for vaccination to fill available appointments. Currently, WTVHACS has nearly 400 slots available for a drive through clinic scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Veterans who would like additional information can visit the VA COVID-19 vaccines webpage, visit their local facility’s website https://www.bigspring.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp, contact their care team, or call our COVID-19 Vaccination Hot Line at 432-268-2564.

Photo by: Michael Cole, Public Affairs Officer, West Texas VA Health Care Sytem

01092021_DTC_01 – U.S. Army Veteran Randy Ferguson is among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at West Texas VA Health Care System’s first drive-thru vaccination clinic held Jan. 9, 2021 at the George H. O’Brien Jr, VA Medical Center in Big Spring, TX. Ferguson, a U.S. Army retiree, made the nearly 100-mile trek from San Angelo, TX to Big Spring, TX to receive the vaccination. Veterans can schedule their vaccination by calling the WTVAHCS COVID-19 Vaccination Hot Line at 432-268-2564.