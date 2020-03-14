Updated list of school closings throughout Tom Green County

In a proactive effort to keep students safe during the coronavirus outbreak, also known as COVID-19, many school districts are postponing classes and school activities.
Here is a list of school districts within Tom Green County who have adopted these measures.
- San Angelo ISD – school and all activities closed March 16th through March 20th.
- TLCA – campuses and all activities postponed until March 20th.
- Grape Creek ISD – school closed from March 16th through March 20th.
- Miles ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
- Wall ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
- Veribest ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
- Water Valley ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
- Paint Rock ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
- Brady ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
- Rochelle ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
- Christoval ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
- Bronte ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
- Junction ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
- Blackwell ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 18th.
We will update this page as more school closings are announced.