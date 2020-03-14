Updated list of school closings throughout Tom Green County

Closings
In a proactive effort to keep students safe during the coronavirus outbreak, also known as COVID-19, many school districts are postponing classes and school activities.

Here is a list of school districts within Tom Green County who have adopted these measures.

  • San Angelo ISD – school and all activities closed March 16th through March 20th.
  • TLCA – campuses and all activities postponed until March 20th.
  • Grape Creek ISD – school closed from March 16th through March 20th.
  • Miles ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
  • Wall ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
  • Veribest ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
  • Water Valley ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
  • Paint Rock ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
  • Brady ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
  • Rochelle ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
  • Christoval ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
  • Bronte ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
  • Junction ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.
  • Blackwell ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 18th.

We will update this page as more school closings are announced.

