Updated list of school closings throughout Tom Green County

In a proactive effort to keep students safe during the coronavirus outbreak, also known as COVID-19, many school districts are postponing classes and school activities.

Here is a list of school districts within Tom Green County who have adopted these measures.

San Angelo ISD – school and all activities closed March 16th through March 20th.

TLCA – campuses and all activities postponed until March 20th.

Grape Creek ISD – school closed from March 16th through March 20th.

Miles ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.

Wall ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.

Veribest ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.

Water Valley ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.

Paint Rock ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.

Brady ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.

Rochelle ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.

Christoval ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.

Bronte ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.

Junction ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 20th.

Blackwell ISD – school and all activities postponed from March 16th through March 18th.

We will update this page as more school closings are announced.