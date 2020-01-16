Update on the Harris Street & Koenigheim intersection and Bell Street progress

Patrick Frerich talks with Kristen about the Harris Street / Koenigheim intersection – its status, its current traffic control setup, what the expected repair schedule is, and what actions are being taken in the meantime as well as progress on Bell Street construction.

More Stories for you

• CVHP News: January 16, 2020. Sgt. Tim Coffman with SAPD gives details on how you can become an officer

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• Firefighters work to extinguish structure fire on East side of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo firefighters responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning around 6:00 a.m. The f…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Thursday, January 16th

Lon Felts with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national headlines for livestock…

• Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD for Thursday, January 16th

It’s going to be on the cooler side today with chances of rain for the Concho Valley, some of us are receiving rain…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Thursday, January 16th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Cncho Valley residents…

• San Angelo Pachyderm Club hosts candidate forum

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s candidates and a state senator from West Texas attended a candidate…