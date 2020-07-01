Update on Lake Nasworthy parks for July 4th fireworks show

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Lake Nasworthy Homeowners Association announced Tuesday, June 30, that it would be moving forward with the annual fireworks show July 4. In light of this announcement, the City of San Angelo will open certain parks to allow citizens to view the fireworks. These parks will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The City stresses that every citizen stay home but we understand wanting to celebrate this national holiday. If you do leave your home to view the fireworks, we strongly ask that you stay in your car and do not congregate with people outside of your immediate household. A reminder: private gatherings of 10 or more people and any outdoor gathering of 100 people or more are prohibited per Governor Abbott’s orders.

“Upon learning that the July Fourth fireworks show was still scheduled to take place, the San Angelo Police Department continued planning for this event,” Police Chief Frank Carter said. “Based on the very large crowds that attend this event, the department decided it was in the best interest of public safety if some of the lake parks were opened in order to ensure ingress and egress. This will help aide in access for first responders to all areas of Lake Nasworthy and surrounding areas. It is always the desire of this department that every event is conducted as safely as possible for all members of the community.”

The City recommends for everyone to stay home this Fourth of July to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community and to avoid all gatherings with anyone outside your immediate household. If you decide to go to the lake for the fireworks show, we strongly encourage people to remain in their vehicles.

Visitors may watch the fireworks show but must leave immediately after. The San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) will allow time for visitors to leave before enforcing the 11 p.m. park closures. Camping is also prohibited until July 13.

Middle Concho Park and its boat ramps will not be open to the public until July 13. All other public boat ramps will be open. The Spring Creek, Mary E. Lee and South Concho parks’ restrooms will also be open to the public.

Courtesy of the Public Information Division

72 W. College Ave. | Office: 325.481.2727

