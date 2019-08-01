UPDATE: North Irving Street water main break

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Thursday at around noon, the pipeline on North Irving Street was repaired and water pressure in the area was restored. City crews are now working on back-filling the area.

“They’ll back-fill it but won’t be able to pave it up today. That work order will be turned over to the Street and Bridge Department. Once they get the work order in and processed, the pavement repair will be done,” said Allison Strube, Water Utilities Director for the City of San Angelo.

On Wednesday afternoon, there was a 14-inch water main break on North Irving Street between 10th St. and 11th St. that sent water running for blocks.

The area was closed off and residents experienced low water pressure as city crews worked through the night.

Strube said it shouldn’t take long for the street pavement repair to be made. Once that is done, the street will be open to traffic again.