UPDATE: high temperatures and algae to blame for water odor

SAN ANGELO, TX – According to San Angelo city staff, the cause of the discoloration and odor from tap water noted by several residents is O.H. Ivie. In a statement, the Water Quality Division explained that the issue is being caused by algae and other organic material degrading in the high temperatures.

They expect the issue to clear up within a few days, and are executing a wave of hydrant flushing to help speed up the process. The staff has been monitoring the situation, and maintain that the water is still safe to use and consume.

We’ll bring you more information once it becomes available.