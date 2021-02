MISSION ESSENTIAL & AS DIRECTED PERSONNEL ONLY for Friday, Feb. 19: Mission essential and as directed personnel only to report for duty; maximum teleworking expected for all others. Commanders will contact additional personnel who are required to report.

GAFB COVID-19 VACCINATIONS: Will continue as scheduled. All personnel notified of their vaccine chalk time for Friday, Feb. 19, are to report at their designated time. Please bring your DHA From 207. Civilian attire is approved.