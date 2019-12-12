Upcoming holidays will change trash pickup services temporarily

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the City of San Angelo, their offices will be closed on December 24 and 25, 2019. They will also be closed on January 1, 2020. On these days, there will be no trash pickup and the landfill will also be closed.

Trash pickup will be delayed by one day from December 25 to December 28. For example, if you are supposed to have your trash collected on Wednesday, it will be picked up on Thursday during these dates. Businesses may also see a delay in services according to the City.

Other City offices and services that will be closed are as follows:

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing Senior Centers

Parks and Recreation offices

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Animal Shelter

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal Court

Nature Center

Women, Infants and Children (WIC)

Fort Concho

Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on December 26, 2019 and January 2, 2020.