United Way hosts Raffle Drawing for 70 inch Television and Soundbar

SAN ANGELO, TX – The United Way of the Concho Valley will be drawing for a winner in its annual raffle for a television and soundbar tomorrow at 4:00pm, courtesy of Texas Bank. For the last three years, Texas Bank has provided the sponsorship that pays for the raffle prize.

“We are so thankful for our partnership with Texas Bank. Not only do they support the United Way with a corporate gift and allowing their employees to donate through payroll deduction, they generously provide the funds that allows us to raffle off a 70in Samsung television and sound bar,” says Ashley Ammons, President/CEO- United Way of the Concho Valley. “Their support helps provide services to over 40,000 individuals each year.

All individuals who have donated this year to the United Way of the Concho Valley will be eligible to win the Samsung 70 inch television and soundbar.

Texas Bank and United Way of the Concho Valley will draw for the winner at 4:00pm at the Texas Bank located at 4206 College Hills Blvd. Media is invited to participate in this event.

United Way of the Concho Valley is currently at 95% of their goal and all funds raised benefit local agencies who provided vital services for our community.

Courtesy: United Way of the Concho Valley