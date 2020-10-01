United Way Annual Campaign continues, ‘Beards United’ initiative for men’s health launching

The United Way of the Concho Valley began their annual fundraising campaign in August. Now, they are launching their men’s health initiative called “Beards United.”

The United Way partners with over a dozen different agencies in the Concho Valley, which spans 14 counties.

If you would like to get more information about the Beards United initiative, the group will be hosting an event at the Casual Pint on October 15 at 5:30 p.m.

The slogan of the United Way is “Live United.” Official say that slogan means each member of the community can contribute to be part of the overall health and wellbeing of the community itself.

While the United Way has many partners and spearheads many fundraisers and campaigns, their primary goals are:

To ensure all children are school ready by kindergarten and grade-level readers by 3rd grade

To eliminate child abuse and domestic violence

To provide access to all persons in need of mental health and substance abuse services

If you’d like to contact the staff at United Way, you can call (325) 949-3716.