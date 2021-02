SAN ANGELO, Texas - Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have assembled a multi-agency taskforce to aid in the search of a missing medically endangered San Angelo man.

26-year-old Kevin Minzenmayer, who was reported missing around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, was last seen by family members around 9:00 p.m. on January 29, 2021.