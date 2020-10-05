Tyson Durfey announces he will not compete in the match roping during the 67th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta due to ongoing back issues

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Calf roper Tyson Durfey announced on October 5, 2020 that he will not be competing in match roping at the 67th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta in San Angelo in 2020 due to an injury and ongoing issues with his back.

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association posted this video from Durfey who explains the situation.

“I’ve got three bulged disks in my back, one with a rupture on it and it’s really causing me a lot of pain,” Durfey said in the video.

Durfey stated he will not need surgery but does have a 60 day rehab process therefore limiting his activity and participation in events. He said he will still compete at Waco along with the jackpot portion of the roping in San Angelo.

“It is my absolute favorite jackpot of the year,” Durfey said of the Roping Fiesta.

Durfey again stated he was in a lot of pain when he roped and didn’t think his body could handle 16-head in one day.

Haven Meged, the 2019 NFR Calf Roping Champion, will replace Durfey in the match roping and compete against Caleb Smidt.

The Roping Fiesta is scheduled for October 23-25.