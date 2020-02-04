TxDOT applies brine to roadways in preparation of coming winter storm

SAN ANGELO, TX – With the coming wintery mix of weather coming into the Concho Valley, the Texas Department of Transportation is taking steps to prepare area roads for the risk of ice. TxDOT San Angelo is sending out crews around the clock to brine local area roads, which will help reduce the risk for ice as the temperatures drop. Officials ask that drivers stay back from TxDOT vehicles and allow for their reduced speeds as the crews are out working for public safety.

The last time San Angelo was due for any notable amount of snow was in 2015, and while a number of methods are available to local crews to prepare the roads, officials say the brining the road is most effective, especially given the recent warmer temperatures.”Well, we’ve been using brine for many years now,” explained Karen Threlkeld, Public Information Officer for TxDOT San Angelo. “It’s a less expensive and more cost effective way to treat the surface of the road and prior to that we used salt, sometimes we use sand, so it’s it’s been in use for many years.”

With a variety of roads and highway treated, the focus is bridges, curves, overpasses and on ramps. Approximately 10,000 gallons of brine will be applied, with all local staff working 12 hour shifts around the clock through the storm to accomplish it. TxDOT officials ask that drivers give ample space and account for work crews, and also advises during the winter storm that people avoid any unnecessary driving, and exercise reduced speeds. For more, visit DriveTexas.org.