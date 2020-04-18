Two San Angelo students turn to art during time at home

SAN ANGELO, TX – Two San Angelo students have kept busy in quarantine, by being creative. The two girls attend Glenn and Central, and like all other San Angelo students, are spending a lot more time at home these days. They spent hours creating artwork in their driveway with a chalk design.

They say they used the “wet chalk” method, to get the chalk color to look brighter and more opaque. According to the teens, quarantine had them bored and feeling artistic, and the project was Pinterest inspired. They say they spent about an hour and a half creating the design and about six hours filling in the design with chalk colors.

